Gang of dacoits arrested

Rawalpindi

City police here on Wednesday arrested four-member gang of dacoits and recovered weapons, cash Rs 2,00,000 and stolen motorcycles from their possession, police spokesman said.

According to details, the arrested dacoits were identified as Arbabn Khan, Akbar, Rehmat Ullah and Shahid Pervez.

The gang was involved in various cases of burglaries in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station. During the preliminary investigation, the gang has revealed several burglaries in different areas.—APP

