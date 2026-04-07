Gadani in a time of war: Economic possibility amid human tragedy

Syed Firasat Shah

Any discussion of economic opportunity emerging from conflict must begin with an uncomfortable truth: war is, first and foremost, a human catastrophe.

Lives are lost, societies fracture, and regions descend into instability. To speak of commercial gain in such a context risks sounding indifferent—if not callous.

Recent remarks about transforming war-ravaged regions like Gaza into commercial hubs drew widespread criticism precisely because they appeared to overlook this human cost. That criticism is valid. Economic thinking must never come at the expense of human dignity.

And yet, policymakers cannot ignore the economic consequences of conflict—particularly when they create spillover effects that must be managed responsibly. It is in this narrow and careful context that Pakistan’s Gadani Shipbreaking Yard deserves attention.

Gadani is among the world’s major ship recycling hubs. At its peak in the 1980s, it ranked third globally.

Even today, Pakistan remains a key player alongside Bangladesh and India. The country’s shipbreaking capacity is estimated at 8–10 million tons annually, within a global market of roughly 25–35 million tons.

The sector also contributes significantly to domestic steel supply, feeding re-rolling mills and reducing reliance on imports.

Despite this potential, Gadani has operated below capacity in recent years due to regulatory, financial, and market constraints. Modernization and policy alignment are long overdue.

Current tensions in critical maritime corridors—particularly around the Strait of Hormuz—are already affecting global shipping. War-risk insurance premiums have surged, sanctions risks have increased, and older vessels are becoming economically unviable more quickly. Historically, such conditions accelerate ship scrapping cycles. Even a modest 5–10% increase in global scrapping volumes can translate into millions of additional tons of recyclable steel. Directly damaged vessels from conflict zones further add to this pool.

For shipowners, proximity to dismantling facilities becomes critical. Bringing an end-of-life or damaged vessel to the nearest viable yard reduces transit risk, insurance costs, and operational uncertainty. In this regard, Gadani is geographically well-positioned to capture a share of diverted global scrapping flows. If disruptions in Hormuz intensify, ships will not stop sailing—but many may stop surviving. Where they end up will depend on which countries are prepared. India and Bangladesh have invested in regulatory clarity, financing mechanisms, and infrastructure upgrades.

Pakistan, while possessing geographic advantage and industrial legacy, has yet to match that readiness.

Gadani does not need reinvention; it needs timely decisions and coherent execution.

During a visit to Gadani a few years ago, I encountered a luxury cruise liner—the Grand Mistral—beached for dismantling despite appearing operational. It had even been advertised for resale “as is.” I briefly explored, with colleagues, whether such a vessel could be repurposed for tourism linked to Gwadar, but the opportunity slipped away.

This episode reflects a broader structural gap: unlike competing yards, Gadani lacks institutional mechanisms to assess and redeploy high-value vessels before scrapping. With better planning, such opportunities could diversify Pakistan’s maritime economy.

If even a fraction of increased global scrapping activity reaches Pakistan, the economic impact could be meaningful. Employment generation in Balochistan’s coastal belt, increased availability of scrap steel, reduced import dependence, foreign exchange savings, and revival of ancillary industries—transport, cutting, and re-rolling are all plausible outcomes.

At a time of persistent external account pressures, such sectoral gains could offer modest but tangible relief.

However, this opportunity is not automatic. It requires addressing structural constraints. Pakistan must ensure compliance with international standards such as the Hong Kong Convention for safe and environmentally sound recycling. Access to financing, particularly letters of credit and banking support for ship purchases remains a critical bottleneck. Infrastructure upgrades, regulatory clarity, and predictable taxation regimes are equally essential. Worker safety and environmental protections must not be compromised in the pursuit of higher volumes.

A clear ethical boundary must also be maintained. This is not about profiting from destruction. It is about responsibly managing the material consequences of conflict.

Ships damaged, sanctioned, or rendered obsolete do not disappear—they must be dismantled somewhere. The question is whether that process occurs safely, transparently, and in a manner that supports lawful economic activity and local livelihoods, or whether it shifts to poorly regulated environments with greater human and environmental costs.

Gadani can play a constructive role in managing the safe recycling of displaced vessels. Timing, however, will be decisive. Pakistan must enable fast-track approvals, facilitate financing, ensure regulatory predictability, and integrate Gadani with downstream steel and construction sectors. Even incremental efficiency gains could translate into billions of rupees in economic activity.

This is not about benefiting from war—it is about responding responsibly to its consequences. With the right policies and ethical safeguards, Gadani can serve as both an economic asset and a responsible participant in an uncertain maritime landscape.

Moreover, the same capacity building exercise could also benefit maritime security requirements of the country.