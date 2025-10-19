Future of Chinese modernisation

From today to October 23, Beijing will convene the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China – an event that has already drawn global attention for what it signals about China’s future direction.

More than a routine political gathering, the Fourth Plenum represents a moment of strategic reflection and recalibration as the leadership reviews the achievements of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) and sets the groundwork for the 15th (2026–2030). What makes this meeting significant is not the prospect of dramatic shifts, but rather the reaffirmation of a steady, pragmatic vision that has enabled China to weather global uncertainty and maintain momentum as the world’s second-largest economy.

The agenda of the plenum – “New Productivity,” “China’s Large Market,” and “High-Level Opening Up” – reflects both confidence and clarity. These themes embody China’s dual commitment to innovation-driven growth and inclusive modernization, while underscoring a strategic understanding of the shifting global order. Rather than reacting to external pressures, Beijing is positioning itself to shape them, guided by a developmental philosophy that favors stability, long-term planning, and national rejuvenation.

China’s achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan are tangible. Economic output has expanded steadily despite global turbulence, with total gains expected to exceed 35 trillion yuan (about US$4.9 trillion). In contrast to earlier eras, the government refrained from setting rigid GDP targets, emphasizing instead the quality, sustainability, and inclusiveness of growth. This shift away from quantity toward quality marks a decisive transformation in China’s development path. The results are visible: greater investment in high-tech manufacturing, breakthroughs in renewable energy, and a stronger focus on ecological civilization. China now leads the world in solar and wind capacity, electric vehicles, and green finance – demonstrating that growth and sustainability can coexist in a developing economy.

The “China’s Large Market” agenda is particularly significant. It underscores Beijing’s recognition that its vast domestic market is not merely an internal driver, but a global public good. In a world increasingly defined by protectionism, China’s openness offers opportunities for shared growth. Its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), now entering a new phase, exemplifies this approach: moving beyond physical infrastructure to digital connectivity, green technology, and cultural exchange. The 15th Plan is expected to align the BRI more closely with domestic reforms, ensuring that outbound projects reinforce internal modernization rather than drain resources. The concept of “High-Level Opening Up” extends this philosophy to foreign investment and global cooperation. China is not retreating from globalization; it is redefining it. Through platforms like the China International Import Expo and the Belt and Road Forum, Beijing has consistently invited partners to benefit from its expanding consumer base. The difference now lies in quality: rather than pursuing volume, China is seeking partnerships that foster mutual innovation and sustainable development. In this sense, the forthcoming plenary will reaffirm China’s role as both a stabilizer and reformer in an increasingly fragmented global economy.

Infrastructure will continue to anchor China’s resilience strategy, but with a modern twist. The next plan will likely prioritize “new infrastructure” – from digital networks and smart grids to clean transport and advanced manufacturing hubs. This reorientation not only strengthens China’s competitiveness but also reflects its belief that infrastructure is the backbone of inclusive modernization. Urbanization, environmental protection, and social welfare will remain integral components, ensuring that development remains people-centered.

Ultimately, the Fourth Plenum embodies China’s quiet confidence in its governance model. It demonstrates that reform, innovation, and openness can coexist under a framework of stability and national purpose. The global environment may be fraught with sanctions, trade friction, and political suspicion, but China’s long-term orientation enables it to look beyond short-term turbulence. The emphasis on dual circulation – linking domestic and international markets – illustrates this resilience. Rather than isolating itself, China is building buffers that allow it to engage the world from a position of strength and independence.

—The writer is political analyst, based in Karachi.

([email protected])