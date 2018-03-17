Frontier Corps holds free medical camp

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

As a goodwill gesture to provide health services to marginalized communities at their doorstep, Frontier Corps Balochistan set up a day-long free medical camp in far-flung area Murgha Kibzai here. On the special directives of Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Ahmed Nadeem Anjum, supervised by Commandant Col. Rehan Satti, Zhob Militia 70 Wing organized a free medical camp in Murgha Kibzai area of the district, where hundreds of poor and deserving patients were treated free of cost. Wing Commander Shahid Ali visited the camp and inspected the facilities at the camp.

Medical team comprising Captain Dr. Hammad Qayyum, lady doctor Irshad Zafar and Sobedar Muhammad Zahid examined six hundred and nineteen poor patients including men, women and children suffering from various diseases. Para medical staff carried out clinical examination of patients and provided them free medicines. Talking to journalists, Col. Shahid said that free medical camp was being setup to facilitate the poor and backward population of the district.

“Free medical camp in an area that lacks basic facilities would not only ensure standard health care to the people at their doorstep but would also overcome health issues and control several chronic and seasonal diseases.” He hoped. Keeping in mind the efforts were underway to ensure provision of health and education facilities to the people in the remote areas and all possible measures would be taken for the purpose. Wing Commander added.

Meanwhile, residents of the area highly appreciated endeavors of FC to mitigate sufferings of local people residing in the distant areas of the province. Holding free medical camps in mountainous areas is a regular feature of Frontier Corps Balochistan.