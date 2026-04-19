FPCCI warns of industrial collapse over power shortfall, raising tariffs

Atif praises civil-military role in promoting global peace

Zubair Yaqoob Karachi

Pakistan’s deepening energy crisis drew sharp concern from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), as business leaders warned that prolonged power shortages and rising tariffs are pushing key industries toward collapse and threatening export performance. Speaking at emergent press conference in Karachi, S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group, said the country’s electricity shortfall has exceeded 6,500 megawatts.

With demand standing at around 22,000 megawatts and supply limited to 15,400 megawatts, he said the widening gap has made extended load

shedding unavoidable across the country.

Urban areas are facing up to eight hours of daily outages, while rural regions are enduring cuts of up to 16 hours, according to FPCCI officials.

Industrial zones are experiencing around four hours of load shedding, with residential and commercial areas also heavily affected.

Tanveer warned that the energy shortage is already taking a visible toll on the industrial sector, particularly textiles, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s exports.

More than 100 textile mills have shut down so far, he said, adding that many more are on the brink of closure.

“If industries are not provided affordable and uninterrupted electricity, the country could face a wave of unemployment,” he cautioned.