NOVEMBER 20 marks Universal Children’s Day, a momentous occasion to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that persist in ensuring the rights of every child are protected. The theme for this year, “For Every Child, Every Right,” serves as a poignant reminder that children’s rights are, indeed, human rights. Unfortunately, in too many places, including Pakistan, the sanctity of these rights is under attack.

Pakistan, a nation with a vibrant tapestry of culture and history, is also home to a substantial population of children who face multifaceted challenges daily. The theme resonates deeply in this context, as it emphasizes the urgency of safeguarding children’s rights, regardless of their background or circumstances.

In recent years, Pakistan has taken significant strides in recognizing and addressing the rights of its young citizens. Legislative efforts and policy frameworks have been put in place to protect children from exploitation, ensure access to quality education, and promote their overall well-being. However, despite these positive steps, numerous hurdles persist.

In the context of conflict, which has plagued various regions of Pakistan, children often find themselves caught in the crossfire, their innocence torn apart by the harsh realities of violence. From the displaced families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to those in the border regions, the impact of conflict on children is undeniable. Basic rights, such as access to education and healthcare, become elusive dreams, and the mental and emotional toll on these young minds is immeasurable. Moreover, even in so-called “normal times,” millions of Pakistani children grapple with challenges ranging from child labour and early marriages to inadequate healthcare and a lack of quality education. The dream of a carefree childhood remains elusive for far too many. The theme of Universal Children’s Day this year underscores the pressing need to address these issues and reaffirms the commitment to protect the rights of every child in Pakistan.

It is crucial, however, to recognize that the challenges faced by children are not confined to a single geographical location. Children around the world suffer in conflict zones, where they become innocent victims of war, facing displacement, trauma, and loss. Similarly, in seemingly stable societies, issues such as poverty, discrimination, and exploitation persist, hindering the realization of children’s rights.

In the face of these challenges, Universal Children’s Day serves as a call to action. It is a day to amplify the voices of children and young people, providing them with the platform to express their concerns, dreams, and aspirations. By prioritizing children’s rights and active participation, we can pave the way for a brighter future, not just for individual nations like Pakistan but for the entire global community.

As we observe Universal Children’s Day 2023, let us reaffirm our commitment to the idea that children’s rights are non-negotiable, regardless of the socio-political landscape. By fostering an environment that protects and nurtures every child, we can collectively work towards a world where every child can thrive, learn, and grow – ensuring that their rights are not just acknowledged on paper but upheld in practice, for every child, in every corner of the globe.

—The writer is Programme Manager, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, SPARC, Islamabad.

views expressed are writer’s own.