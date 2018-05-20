Five scholars get PhD degrees

Staff Reporter

The Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars, according to a PU spokesman here Saturday.

Samreen Abbas, daughter of Abbas Ali, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Digital Image Processing Using Soft Computing Techniques and Spline Representations’; Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, son of Muhammad Sharif, awarded degree in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development and Analysis of Risedronate Sodium Loaded Multi-Particulate Drug Delivery System Using Superabsorbent Polymer’.

Abdul Aziz, son of Rasheed Ahmad, in the subject of Islamic Studies. His thesis was entitled ‘Ilm-e-Mushkil-ul-Hadith, Fahm-e-Hadith Main Is Ki Ahmiyaat (Mushkil-ul-Aathar Li Tahavi Ka Iktisasi Mutala)’; Dureem Munir, daughter of Munir Ahmad Chaudhry, in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Catalytic Hydrocracking of Waste Plastics to Liquid Fuels’; and Muhammad Sarfraz Akram, son of Muhammad Akram, in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Kinetic Study and Reactor Simulation of Methylcyclohexane Dehydrogenation Reaction for a Mobile Power Plant’.