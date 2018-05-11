FFC holds corporate briefing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), held its Annual Corporate Briefing for the year 2017, as a part of its best corporate governance practices.

FFC has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 7 years attributed to its Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and efficient management which has consistently exceeded established corporate governance standards.

In the same backdrop a corporate briefing for year 2017 was held in FFC’s corporate Head Office in Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX Mr. Saqib Ali, Chief Manager PSX also attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed SI(M) (Retd) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer FFC, Mr. Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the year 2017 and answered various questions raised from the forum.