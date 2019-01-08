FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Inland Revenue Enforcement Network’s tobacco squad made a major seizure of 1.38 million sticks of non-duty paid cigarettes through a successful operation in Chakwal area. According to the document available with media, during the discreet surveillance, the team of FBR regional office visited different areas of District Chakwal and was successful to unearth different Premises where the illicit/non duty paid cigarettes were Stored. The team also observed that different Motorcycle carriers were supplying the cigarettes to different areas of District Chakwal.

On query, the dealers failed to provide prescribed documents as envisaged in the Federal Excise Act 2005 and Federal Excise Rule 2005. he team confiscated 138 Packrites (1.38 Million Sticks) non duty paid cigarettes and immediately issued the seizure report as required under section 18, 26 and 27 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 read with SRO 21,01/2010 dated 31.03.2010.

Share on: WhatsApp