Diwali, a message of victory of light over darkness: Faisal Zahid Malik

Hindu community in Karachi, like elsewhere in the world, celebrated Diwali festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan. Colorful event was attended by the elite of metropolis. The annual festival of lights was marked by festive gatherings, fireworks displays and feasts.

At the event Caretaker federal minister for religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mr Aneeq Ahmed said that every religion speaks about humanity. He said that the image of Pakistan was being spoiled at the international level and the Hindu Community could also play its role in building a positive image of the country.

The minister said that the doors of mosques were opened to the Christian community of Pakistan after an incident in Jaranwala and on the other hand the people of the Christian community were killed in Indian Manipur. He said that H stands for Hindu and M for Muslims and the combination of both alphabets made the word ‘Hum’ (We).

The minister assured the Hindu Community of his full cooperation and support for resolving their problems. The chairman and CEO, Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Malik attended as special guest of honor has said the festival was a symbol of light and joy as well as a message of victory of light over darkness and good over evil. While addressing the event he said that the minorities had been given equal rights in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

“On this auspicious day, let us take a pledge that together we will defeat the darkness of hatred and division in Pakistan and make it the centre of lights in the world by the lamps of prosperity and equality,” said Chairman Pakistan Observer.

President, All Karachi Hindu Foundation Mrlakshman Maheshwari said Diwali symbolised the victory of good over evil, and lamps were lit as a sign of celebration and hope for the mankind. He said the country we live, brought up and our generation has religious colors with peace and harmony. At the event The Provincial President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said on Wednesday that religious harmony is the philosophy of the PPP party. “PPP’s belief in the supremacy of people and its philosophy is to respect everyone, irrespective of their gender and religion,” Khuhro said.

President, All Karachi Hindu Foundation Mrlakshman Maheshwari, presented an AJRAK to Mr. Aneeq Ahmed, Caretaker Minister for Ministry of Religious affairs, Chairman and CEO Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Malik, Mr Nisar Ahmed Khoro. In the colorful event, Lalchand Akrani, Dr. Yusuf Baloch, Lyari Town, Chairman Nasir Karim, Iqbal Hungoro, Qadir Hungoro, Sajid Shah, Faheem Baloch also attended. Deepak Shankar Maheshwari, Lyari Town Councilor, lighten up dewali candles and prayed for the peoples of Palestine. MaheshwariSamu Lagan 4 (Mass Marriages) was also announced at this occasion.