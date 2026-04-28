Europe’s energy crunch

FOR Europe, conflict in the Middle East is never a distant spectacle. It reaches the continent through shipping lanes, commodity markets and household budgets long before it appears in diplomatic communiqués. US-Iran war has once again reminded European states that their prosperity remains tied to events unfolding thousands of miles away.

At the centre of the anxiety lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy arteries. According to the International Energy Agency, around one-fifth of globally traded oil and a substantial share of liquefied natural gas pass through this narrow route. Whenever tensions rise there, markets react instantly. Tanker insurance costs jump, shipping schedules tighten and traders price in future scarcity. Europe may not be the largest direct consumer of Gulf hydrocarbons, but it remains deeply exposed to the consequences of global price shocks.

This exposure comes at a particularly fragile moment. Europe has been struggling for the past four years with successive inflationary shocks, beginning with the Ukraine crisis and the sanctions on Russia, which disrupted its long-established energy supply system. Just as the economy remained under pressure, another geopolitical shock has emerged.

This is what many economists now describe as a “double crisis”. Europe faces supply insecurity abroad and stagnation at home. Benchmark gas prices surged due to the US-Iran War, while oil markets again began flirting with triple-digit territory. Growth forecasts across the eurozone have weakened, with several institutions warning that expansion in this year could remain below one percent. For households, this means the return of expensive heating, transport and food. For business, it means another year of postponed investment and shrinking margins.

No sector feels the pain more than the industry. Manufacturers in Germany, Italy and Central Europe still pay far more for energy than competitors in the US or parts of Asia. Steel plants, chemical producers and fertilizer companies increasingly warn that Europe risks permanent deindustrialization if energy remains structurally expensive. The continent that once powered global manufacturing now finds itself paying premium prices simply to keep factories open. The social consequences are equally serious. Millions of Europeans remain vulnerable after years of cost-of-living strain. Rising utility bills erode disposable income, expensive fuel raises transport costs, food prices follow. As living costs rise, frustrated voters often turn to populist parties on both the left and right that offer easy political slogans for difficult economic problems.

For all the rhetoric of diversification, Europe’s post-2022 energy strategy has not delivered full security. It replaced Russian pipeline flows largely with LNG imports from global markets, including cargoes linked to the United States, Qatar, and others. This reduced dependence on a single supplier but created a new vulnerability: dependence on volatile maritime markets where cargoes go to the highest bidder. If Asia pays more, Europe loses shipments. When a crisis erupts in the Middle East, the economic costs are felt globally.

Now, this reality is reopening a debate many leaders hoped was settled: the role of Russian energy in Europe’s future supply architecture. Before the Ukraine crisis, Russia was Europe’s largest external supplier of gas and a major source of oil and coal. Pipelines already existed, transport costs were lower, and long-term contracts gave industry predictability. Politics ruptured that model, but economics has a way of revisiting politically closed files. Supporters of re-engagement with Russian energy now advance three arguments.

First, they argue that Russian pipeline gas remains structurally cheaper than seaborne LNG. Europe’s current bills contain what traders call a conflict premium, an added cost created by wars, sanctions, shipping risks, and market panic. Reopening pipeline routes or negotiating controlled supply mechanisms could reduce that premium almost immediately, easing pressure on households and industry.

This view has been echoed by prominent energy analysts such as Nick Butler, who has repeatedly argued that Europe must approach energy policy through economic realism rather than political symbolism. Butler and similar voices note that if the United States can make pragmatic energy decisions based on national interest, Europe should also reserve the right to secure an affordable supply where it serves its own economy. Second, advocates increasingly frame the issue not as dependence, but interdependence. Rather than returning to the pre-2022 model, Europe could pursue capped volumes, diversified contracts, and strategic reserves while restoring selective purchases from Russia. In this view, Russia would be one supplier among several, not the dominant one.

Third, there is the logic of emergency pragmatism. Recent EU regulatory frameworks include contingency tools allowing temporary flexibility if energy security is severely threatened. In plain terms, if Middle East crisis produces further shortages or crippling prices, Brussels may be forced to choose between doctrine and economic stability.

Critics respond that returning to Russian energy would weaken sanctions credibility and expose Europe again to geopolitical coercion. That concern is real. But so is the danger of industrial decline, stagnant growth, and public anger. Strategic autonomy cannot mean paying permanently uncompetitive prices while hoping geopolitics improves. At the same time, it is increasingly evident that sanctions have not constrained Russia’s economy to the extent it was anticipated, as Moscow has adapted by redirecting trade flows and sustaining energy exports through alternative markets.

In conclusion, the wisest path may lie between absolutes. Europe should continue investing in renewables, grids, storage and efficiency. It should maintain diversified LNG access and deepen ties with Norway and North Africa; however, it should also prepare a framework for Russian re-entry. Energy policy should prioritize practical stability and security, not rigid political ideology.

—The writer is PhD Scholar International Relations, based in Islamabad.

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