Many animals fell ill due to epidemic Surra, a disease caused by a blood borne parasite and transmitted by biting flies, in camels in Gharibabad village of Chak Dilbar of Rojhan Mazari Tehsil of Rajanpur district. It can affect horses, donkeys, mules, deer, camels, llamas, dogs, cats, cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs and usually causes chronic wasting in cattle and is often fatal in horses, dogs and cats.

On the reports of large number of animals falling sick, the medical teams ensured improvement of health of the animals by stopping the spread of the epidemic through treatment. The teams of the Department of Livestock and Dairy Development arrived on time and took the samples of the sick animals number of camels being sick. Death of two camels has been confirmed so far while a large number of camels in the settlement fell ill due to the epidemic. The majority of the people of this area earn their living from rearing large animals like camels.

Dr. Sohaib Farooq, an officer of Livestock and Dairy Development department told APP on Saturday that medical teams reached the spot on reports of epidemics in large animals and made a detailed assessment of the situation by covering an area of 8 km door to door. Along with taking samples, their treatment was also started immediately, he said and added that the result of the emergency sample did not confirm any severe epidemic.