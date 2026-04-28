Enduring bilateral partnership

THE engagement between Pakistan and China at multiple levels is highly reassuring, signaling a shared commitment to elevate an already strong partnership to new heights. This enduring relationship, anchored in mutual trust and strategic cooperation, continues to serve as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, enjoying broad-based support across political and social spheres.

President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China, particularly to Changsha in Hunan province, underscores the depth and warmth of these bilateral ties. During his visit, the President met with Shen Xiaoming, Party Secretary of Hunan Province and attended a banquet hosted by Governor Mao Weiming. The discussions focused on advancing practical cooperation in agriculture, health, education and trade, while also reflecting on the broader regional situation. President Zardari highlighted Pakistan-China relations as a pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, emphasizing the shared history and enduring bonds between the two countries. As Pakistan and China mark seventy-five years of diplomatic relations, this milestone is being celebrated with enhanced interaction at different levels, a strategy crucial for strengthening ties across diverse fields and exploring new areas for cooperation. President Zardari’s engagement with Hunan province, including discussions on agricultural technology, research, seed development and modern farming practices as well as trade in machinery, minerals and information technology, illustrates the practical and forward-looking nature of this partnership. The visit also provided an opportunity to highlight the educational and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Hunan’s universities have signed multiple cooperation agreements with Pakistani institutions and nearly a thousand Pakistani students are currently studying in the province, further deepening mutual understanding and friendship. The second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is central to further strengthening economic relations. It envisions enhanced cooperation in critical sectors, including industry, agriculture and science and technology. There is strong confidence that this next phase will match the success of the first, bringing tangible benefits to both nations. We are confident that President Zardari’s visit and high-level engagements will prove highly fruitful in advancing this multi-dimensional relationship. The interaction at political, economic, educational and cultural levels not only commemorates seventy-five years of diplomatic relations but also sets the stage for an even stronger, forward-looking partnership between the two countries.