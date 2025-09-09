Empowering teachers through pedagogical knowledge

Nighat Shaheen

THREE crucial pillars of any education system include the teacher, student, and parent and of them the teacher holds the central professional role.

A teacher, regardless of level, plays a significant role in shaping students’ lives. Teaching is fundamentally rooted in effective pedagogy. Pedagogy not only encompasses methods of instruction but also integrates social contexts, individual student needs, learning theories, and the ethics of the learning environment. Therefore, a teacher is an expert who knows how to adapt their teaching practices to address these dimensions to the best of their potential. In this way, the teacher has the power to prepare the leaders of tomorrow.

Content is another key component of the teaching process. If pedagogy answers the “how”, then content addresses the “what”. These two elements are deeply interrelated—pedagogy is designed around the content, and content is delivered through the application of sound pedagogical skills. As such, this intersection is referred to as Pedagogical Content Knowledge (PCK).

The term Pedagogical Content Knowledge was first introduced by Lee Shulman in 1986 as a specialized form of teacher knowledge. PCK encompasses various aspects of education, including curriculum design, teaching strategies, student learning needs and styles, and assessment methods. Each of these areas is contextual and tailored to the specific needs of students.

In the context of Pakistan, this concept has yet to be fully implemented or commonly practiced among current and future teachers. Despite holding professional degrees in education, many teachers remain insufficiently trained in applying their pedagogical content knowledge effectively. Several studies highlight that teachers often rely on outdated, traditional methods due to a lack of training in modern pedagogical approaches.

The Federal Directorate of Education conducts induction training for newly appointed teachers, but this training typically occurs only once—at the start of their career. Unfortunately, the induction neither covers the full spectrum of pedagogical approaches nor focuses on subject-specific pedagogical strategies. This gap is now a widely acknowledged concern. There is an urgent need for continuous professional development to enhance teachers’ pedagogical skills, making them more confident and effective in the classroom. Encouragingly, a number of private institutions have begun equipping their teachers with the necessary training to meet current demands by upgrading their pedagogical knowledge and teaching strategies.

The recent studies emphasize the need to reform teaching trends, suggesting that teachers be given platforms to share their experiences. These experiences are valuable tools for refining teaching approaches and realigning pedagogy in the right direction. Allowing teachers to reflect on their own practices can help nurture students into critical thinkers and problem-solvers.

The potential of today’s students is immense, but realizing this potential requires confident and well-prepared teachers. Empowering educators with the right knowledge, skills, and support is essential to unlocking student success and advancing the nation’s educational goals.

— (The writer is a PhD scholar and currently associated with the the Army Public Schools and Colleges System, (APSACS).