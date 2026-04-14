Emirates Park falls into neglect as Islamabad’s iconic landmarks cry for attention

Once envisioned as a symbol of friendship and urban beauty, Emirates Park inaugurated in 2025 now presents a troubling picture of neglect, raising serious questions about the performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Formerly known as Hill View Park in F-8/4 on Ismail Zabiullah Road, and developed with generous support from the brotherly Islamic country, the park was meant to offer a clean, serene recreational space for residents. However, visitors today are greeted with a starkly different reality. Scattered empty bottles, plastic wrappers, and heaps of garbage emit a foul stench, making it difficult for families and walkers to even pass through the area comfortably. What should have been a green sanctuary has instead become an eyesore.

The deteriorating condition of the Emirates Park is not an isolated case but reflects a broader pattern of neglect affecting some of Islamabad’s most cherished landmarks. The capital’s most iconic structure, Faisal Mosque—a gift from Saudi Arabia—also appears to be suffering from poor maintenance. Its once-attractive fountains have run dry, while unclean washrooms and a lack of upkeep tarnish the experience for visitors and the faithful alike.

Similarly, the Khalid Al Kaabi Mosque, located within F-9 Park and inaugurated in April 2021 with support from the UAE government, is also in a disappointing state.

Visitors complain of dirty washrooms, dry taps, and missing basic facilities, undermining the purpose of such a significant religious and community space.

These developments highlight a worrying trend: despite substantial foreign investment and goodwill, Islamabad is struggling to preserve the very assets meant to enhance its global image. The neglect not only reflects poorly on civic management but also risks diminishing the spirit of international cooperation behind these projects. With the appointment of CDA Chairman Lt (R) Sohail Ashraf, who is widely regarded as a man of vision, citizens are hopeful for change.

However, restoring and maintaining the cleanliness and functionality of parks, mosques, and public spaces must become an urgent priority. For a capital city often praised for its beauty and planning, the current state of its landmarks serves as a sobering reminder that building infrastructure is only half the task—sustaining it is the real challenge.