Eight outlaws arrested

Islamabad Police have nabbed eight outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered three stolen bikes, snatched mobile phone, laptop and hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said.
Sub-Inspector Zahid Akhtar arrested Atif Qamer and recovered four wine bottles from him. Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood from Karachi company police arrested Umer Farooq and recovered laptop, computer and other stolen items from him. Sub-Inspectors Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Hanif from Industrial- Area police arrested two accused Shahid and Anser Janved and recovered a total of 520 gram hashish from their possession.—APP
