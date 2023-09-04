Caretaker Minister for Culture Jamal Shah has said measures will be taken to acquaint the children and youth with the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he said we plan to engage the children and produce very relevant cultural material for them based on our indigenous cultural narrative which teaches respect to ecosystem, nature and diversity.

He said it is important that our children are empowered and are self-aware of who they are. The Caretaker Minister regretted that the successive governments did not pay much attention to the promotion of art and culture. He said we need to inculcate the spirit of ownership in our coming generations. For this, he emphasized the promotion of local languages. He said early education of children should be in their mother tongues.