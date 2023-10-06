Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, once again criticized the use of Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan.

Speaking at the ISSI (CAMEA) – USIP International Conference Navigating Peace & Security in the Region and Beyond / Pakistan’s Role, Durrani claimed that TTP is using modern weapons in Pakistan.

He asked the Afghan government to return or neutralize to Pakistan those TTP members who are taking shelter “in Afghanistan.”

“The TTP attacks on Pakistan along the borders have increased. They are taking shelter on the Afghan soil, and this is a negotiation which is an ongoing process, I cannot reveal much, but this is a problem. I cannot blame the government in Afghanistan at the moment, but at the same time I expect — we as Pakistan expect — that the kind of peace they have brought in their own land should also contribute to peace in our borderlands, and those TTP people who are taking shelter in Afghanistan either should be returned to Pakistan or be neutralized. They are using modern weapons here. They are using M16s left by the US,” Durrani noted.

Pakistan’s Special Representative of Afghanistan said that every day 20,000 to 30,000 people travel to Pakistan from Afghanistan.