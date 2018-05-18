Dry weather with rain at few places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, reported. According to Met Office, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions.

Meanwhile, weather remained dry in most parts while hot in central and southern parts of the country during past 24 hours.—APP