Dry weather to persist in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and dry in Sindh, Punjab, central and southern parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Monday.

During last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. The Bahawalpur Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during next 24 hours. On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 37 and 20 degree Centigrade in the city.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was; KP:Malamjabba 49mm, Pattan, Risalpur 27mm, Kalam 25mm, SaiduSharif 24mm, Chitral 20mm, Cherat 18mm, Dir 13mm, Lower Dir 12mm, Peshawar (City 11mm, A/P 10mm), Mirkhani 10mm, Kohat 05mm, Kakul 02mm, Drosh, Bannu, Parachinar 01mm, Punjab:Sargodha (PAF 21mm, City 11mm), Jhang 20mm, Kamra 12mm, Noorpurthal 11mm, Joharabad 10mm, D.G.Khan 07mm, Faisalabad, Multan, Kotaddu 06mm, Layyah 05mm, Murree, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Bakkar 04mm.—APP