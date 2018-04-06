Dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts while hot in central and southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Zhob division, upper FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a shallow westerly trough is affecting western/upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts while very hot in southern parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Kalat divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded were: Punjab: Gujranwala 23, Layyah 16, Sargodha 12, Noorpurthal 05, Jhang 03, Murree, Bhakkar, Kot addu 02, D.G.Khan 01,KP: Parachinar 05, D.I.Khan 02, Balochistan: Kalat 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 23 and Muzaffarabad 06.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were; Dadu 42°C,Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Sukkur, Mithi, Hyderabad and Larkana 40°C.—APP