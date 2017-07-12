Drug peddler held

Islamabad Bhara Kau Police has arrested a drug pusher who used to sell narcotics in guise of fruit seller and recovered 1.10 kilogram heroin, 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him, a police spokesman Tuesday said. On a tip off, a team of Bhara Kau Police headed by SP (City) Zuabir Ahmed Sheikh including Sub-Inspector Aashiq Hussain raided near ‘Satra Meel’ and nabbed drug pusher Faisal s/o Muhammad Talib resident of Muhammadi Chowk Jhelum.

Meanwhile, ASI Sohail Ashraf from Shalimar police arrested Azram alias Aju and recovered four wine bottles from him. Sub-Inspector Anees Akbar from Sihala Police arrested Majid Ali for having 30 bore pistol while ASI Muhammad Sharif from Bhara Kau Police arrested Bilal and recovered stolen items from him.—APP

