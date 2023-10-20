Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Sundas Irshad has directed the officers of Municipal Committee Hafizabad to improve cleanliness in the city significantly, ensure hundred percent attendance of sanitary workers, supervisors and other staff and lifted piles of garbage from streets and bazaars as well as clean all deranges.

She issued these directions while visiting different areas of the city, on Friday. Administrator MC/ADCR Imtiaz Ali Baig and other officers were accompanied her.

During the visit of Slaughter House, DC Sundas Irshad reviewed arrangements for slaughtering animals and cleanliness. She directed the veterinary officers to improve standard of hygiene and to ensure slaughtering of healthy animals only.

Meanwhile, DC visited fruit and vegetable market and witnessed auctioning of fruits and vegetables as well as prices and demand and supply of fruits and vegetables.

She directed the officers of Market Committee to get auction of fruits and vegetables under their supervision and issued price list in view of auctioning of fruits and vegetables so that not only to ensure provision of fruits and vegetables to consumers on reasonable prices but farmers also be earned justify return of their hardworking.

She also directed special price magistrates to monitor prices, supply of edibles items to protect rights of consumers.