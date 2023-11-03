A 40-year-old Dalit woman was murdered after being raped and her body was cut into pieces in Band, Uttar Pradesh state of India, police said.

The woman went to RajkumarShukla’s house to clean his flour mill. When her 20-year-old daughter reached there, she heard her mother’s screams from a room which was bolted from inside, Girwan SHO SandeepTiwari said.

After some time, when the door of the room opened, the girl saw her mother’s body lying in three pieces and informed the police, he said.

Following this, an FIR was registered against RajkumarShukla, his brothers BauwaShukla and Ramakrishna Shukla, the SHO said. The accused men are absconding and no arrests have been made, he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief AkhileshYadav targeted the state government over the incident. In a post in Hindi on X. Yadav said, “The news of rape and heinous murder of a Dalit in Banda is heart-wrenching. The women of Uttar Pradesh are scared and angry.”—INP