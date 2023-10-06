KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 281.25 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 284 on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 281.25 284 Euro EUR 297 300 UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350 U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76 Australian Dollar AUD 180 182 Bahrain Dinar BHD 765 773 Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213 China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02 Danish Krone DKK 40.79 40.19 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 37.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.46 3.57 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61,62 62.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.23 174.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.87 27.17 Omani Riyal OMR 748.72 756.72 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.69 80.39 Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208 Swedish Korona SEK 26,62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 314.12 316.62 Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.46

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.