KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 277.3 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 280 on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 277.3 280 Euro EUR 291.1 294 UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350 U.A.E Dirham AED 75,5 76.25 Saudi Riyal SAR 74 75 Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178 Bahrain Dinar BHD 757 765 Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212 China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02 Danish Krone DKK 40.79 40.19 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 37.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.46 3.57 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61,62 62.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.23 174.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.87 27.17 Omani Riyal OMR 748.72 756.72 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.69 80.39 Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208 Swedish Korona SEK 26,62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 314.12 316.62 Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.46

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.