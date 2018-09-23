CTP issues traffic plan for medical entrance test

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the citizens, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan for medical entrance test to be held here on Sept 23 (Sunday). According to City Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, special arrangements have been made in this connection. Three DSPs, 11 Inspectors, two lady Traffic Inspector and 72 Warden Officers, 23 lady Traffic Wardens, 11 Traffic Assistants and two lady traffic assistants would be deployed to regulate traffic on the routes of the entry test centers so that the candidates could reach at the centers in time.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Sixth Road Chowk to Siddiqui Chowk area and it will also be no parking zone while the traffic will be provided an alternate route from Siddiqui Chowk to reach Sixth Road Chowk via Saidpur Road, Commercial Market and Rehmanabad. The centers have been established in this area where the test would be held. All the roads adjoining to the areas where the entry tests will be conducted, will be blocked for all kind of vehicular traffic and no traffic would be allowed to go ahead on these roads including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purpose.

The parking areas will be near Urology Center, Service Road, Nawaz Sharif Park parking, Barani University, Service Road, Rabi Center, Service road, Rehmanabad, Commercial Market Road and other areas.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have also been made for the test.

Walk through gates would be installed on the entry gates of each centre. Waiting halls have been established in each center for the people to come with the candidates. Drinking water with proper sitting arrangements would be available for the visitors. Required police officials would be deployed for the security arrangements in all the centres and a comprehensive security plan has also been prepared in this connection.

Special information counters would be established on each examination centre where the students would be guided about their roll numbers. No candidate would be allowed to have mobile phones, hand bags or any other additional item in the examination centers.—APP

