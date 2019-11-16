CS meets ABAD delegation

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday met a five-member delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan, led by its North Zone Chairman Engr Akbar Sheikh, at Civil Secretariat here.

Matters related to loans for construction work, rate of taxes in provinces and public-private partnership were discussed in the meeting. The delegates included Kamran Shujaa, Khizar Ayub Izhar, Khalid Abdul Rehman, and Ayub Qadri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that revival and promotion of construction sector was among priorities of the government. All possible cooperation would be extended to resolve problems being faced by this important sector, he mentioned.

He remarked that keeping in view needs of the growing population proper planning was need of the hour, adding that private sector can play a vital role in execution of houses’ construction project of the government. He said that the progress of construction sector would generate economic activities, besides creation of new jobs as about 40 industries were linked with it.