Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to start an immediate crackdown on drug dealers across the province including Lahore. He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here. CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

The IG Punjab directed to mobilize the SHOs and anti-narcotics units more to combat drug trafficking, adding that intelligence-based operations should be intensified to suppress drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels. He said that an effective action plan should be formed with the cooperation of government and private institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts across the province including Lahore. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that he will take action without discrimination against the officers with poor performance in the suppression of drug trafficking.

All officers should regularly send reports of operations conducted against drug peddlers to the Central Police Office, he added.