Corridor of opportunities

As Pakistan and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands out as a vivid testament to the enduring “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two nations. Since its inception, CPEC has not only transformed infrastructure and energy across Pakistan but also created over 261,000 jobs, providing tangible evidence of its direct socio-economic impact on the country.

According to the recent fact sheet released by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, CPEC has delivered more than $25.93 billion in investment, adding over 8,000 megawatts of power generation capacity, constructing over 510 kilometres of roads, and installing 886 kilometres of core transmission lines. Gwadar, the corridor’s central hub, has emerged as a symbol of progress, featuring deep-water port facilities capable of handling large cargo vessels and oil tankers. Notably, initiatives such as the seawater desalination plant and solar panel distribution to over 10,000 households highlight CPEC’s commitment to improving the quality of life for local communities. Across Pakistan, CPEC projects have had transformative effects. As CPEC enters its second phase, the focus has expanded beyond infrastructure and energy to cooperation in science and technology, industrial development, agriculture, and other sectors. This strategic evolution promises to generate even greater employment opportunities, stimulate domestic industries, and deepen economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. By investing in knowledge, skills, and sustainable growth, both countries are laying the foundation for long-term prosperity that extends well beyond immediate financial gains.

The success of CPEC underscores the strength of Pakistan-China relations, demonstrating how close partnership and shared vision can transform economic landscapes. To maintain this momentum, it is essential that both sides sustain regular engagement, coordination, and dialogue. Ensuring smooth implementation of ongoing projects, exploring new avenues for collaboration and addressing emerging challenges collectively will guarantee that CPEC continues to deliver mutual benefits for decades to come. CPEC is not just a corridor of roads, energy, and infrastructure. It is a bridge of trust, vision and opportunity, reflecting the deep bond between Pakistan and China and offering a roadmap for shared growth and stability in the region.