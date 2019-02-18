Congo virus claims another life

Staff Reporter

Congo virus claimed another life here on Sunday after which toll due the disease mounted to two. Director Jinnah Hospital Dr. Seemi Jamali said that Tazeem Faizan 70, was shifted to hospital two days earlier, where he was found affected with Congo virus.

After detection of Congo virus, Tazeem was under treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday raising death toll due to virus to two.

A couple of days earlier, 35-year-old lady had died of Congo virus in Orangi Town.

According to health experts, symptoms of Congo virus include backache, joints pain, pain in abdomen, high fever and bleeding from any part of body.

Share on: WhatsApp