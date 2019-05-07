Hyderabad

A condolence reference was held at the University of Sindh to pay glowing tribute to the services of eminent scientist, researcher, iconic personality and Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan who passed away on Saturday in Karachi. Chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the condolence reference was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans of Faculties, Directors of centers and Chairpersons of Departments along with large numbers of faculty members, officers and members. On behalf of Chancellor SZABIST Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, President Shahnaz Wazir Ali.—APP