Condolence reference held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A condolence reference to pay great homage to Zameer Ahmed Shaikh, the resident Editor Daily The Nation Karachi, who had died due to chronic liver disease and Hepatoma, was held at Office of the Daily The Nation at Shikarpur, here on Friday. Waheed Phulpoto presided the condolence meeting and other journalists of Shikarpur. Offered Fateha Khawani and prayers for departed soul as well.

On the occasion senior journalist Waheed Phulpoto expressed deep sorrow and also prayed to Allah Almighty that may God give him a grand palace in heaven and patience to affected family members as well. He was the author of two books, “What Went Wrong” and Roshan Khayali se Mullaeyat Tak, it was inaugurated couple of days ago.