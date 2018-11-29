Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting northern areas of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Parachinar 02 mm and Kalam 01 mm while lowest minimum temperatures were Skardu -05 C and Gupis -01 C.—APP

