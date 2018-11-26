Cold dry weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature s were as follow: Skardu -05°C, Gupis-02°C, Gilgit, Astore -01°C,Islamabad 07 C, Quetta 03 C, Peshawar 08 C, Chitral 03 C, Murree 04 C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 32 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 17 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

