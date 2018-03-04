Cold, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills coupled associated with gusty winds is expected at few places. Rainfall is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Zhob, D.I khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span. A westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 12 to 18 hours.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time duration was: KP: Cherat 23mm, Dir 22mm, Kakul, Kalam 17mm, Balakot 15mm, Malamjabba 13mm, Pattan 06mm, Saidu Sharif, Chitral.—APP