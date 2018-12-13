Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in northern areas, while cold and dry in most parts of the country, while shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm, with snow over the hills, was recorded at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, while drizzle occurred in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DI Khan, Malakand divisions and Kashmir.—APP

