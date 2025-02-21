COAS Asim Munir visits UK’s Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on the invitation of CGS UK Army General Roland Walker held a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons.

Pakistan Army chief was briefed on the modernisation plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” it said.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reached the United Kingdom on an official visit to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Army chief will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook,” the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

On the inaugural day of his visit, General Asim Munir was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.

During his visit, the COAS will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest. His engagements will include meetings with Mr Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of Defence Staff UK, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Mr. Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Advisor. Furthermore, the COAS will hold discussions with Ms. Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, to address shared challenges and underscore the importance of fostering deeper collaboration.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties. Over the years, the two countries’ militaries have maintained robust cooperation, particularly in the domains of counterterrorism and professional training.

As part of his itinerary, COAS will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernization initiatives and operational strategies.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.