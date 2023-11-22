Breaking from tradition after meetings in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened its 32nd meeting in Gujranwala. Presiding over the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced four pivotal projects for the city.

The projects include the establishment of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, along with the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala. Additionally, approval was granted for the creation of two model graveyards in Gujranwala and the establishment of a Panjab University campus in Daska.

During the meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division NaveedHaiderShirazi provided a briefing on the ongoing public welfare projects in the Gujranwala Division. The Punjab Cabinet approved setting the minimum support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per maund, a decision aimed at providing relief to farmers.

Further decisions included an increase in the financial assistance package for the family members of government employees who died during service. In the meeting, it was announced that another heart hospital would be built in Lahore, replacing the Emergency and Trauma Center of Jinnah Hospital with the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology.

Meanwhile Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi, accompanied by the Punjab Cabinet, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Flagship Project Expressway Motorway Link Road in Gujranwala today. During the visit, Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi personally assessed the ongoing construction activities at various sites, including the asphalt laying process.

Observing the progress on the under-construction two-way road connecting Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi congratulated the diligent workers for their efforts. A detailed briefing indicated that 65 percent of the project and nearly 100 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km long link road have been completed.