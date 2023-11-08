Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country besides rain-wind/thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. According to PMD, Rain was also expected in Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fog, smog was likely to occur at few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Temperature of major cities recorded on Tuesday morning.

Islamabad and Peshawar 14 degree centigrade, Lahore 19°C, Karachi 24°C, Quetta 12°C, Murree 8°C, Gilgit 2°C and Muzafarabad 10°C.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy and chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Leh, Baramula and Jammu. Temperature recorded in Srinagar, Baramula and Shopian 4 degree centigrade, Jammu 15°C, Leh -4°C, Pulwama and Anantnag 3°C.—INP