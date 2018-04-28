CJP takes notice

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice of rape of a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad and directed IGP Punjab to submit report on it within three days.

As per details, the chief justice took notice of the incident on the application from father of the girl, who alleged that his neighbour Tariq, who is a rickshaw driver, was involved in raping his minor daughter. The father said that the victim had recorded her statement before the higher police officials but they refused to arrest the culprit. He also alleged that the police itself wasted the evidences in the case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has shown his determination to continue taking suo motu notices on matters of public interest.

On April 18, during a hearing, Justice Nisar observed that no work is done unless he take notice of it. He recalled that he had recently helped a student receive Rs10 million owed by a private university. The chief justice remarked that those who wanted to criticise suo motu notices can continue to do so but “I will keep taking notices in public interest”.

As many as 185 cases related to human rights and 58 cases on which suo motu notices had been taken were pending before the apex court till January 31, 2018.

The CJP has taken suo motu notices of multiple cases during the last couple of months. The brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur shook the nation, forcing the CJP to take a notice of the incident, leading to swift progress in the case. He took suo motu notice of the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an ‘encounter’ in Karachi by former SSP Rao Anwar. Anwar remains at large while Sindh police has strict orders to arrest him. The top judge also took notices of the killing of Asma Rani in Kohat and four-year-old Aasma in Mardan.