New designs and new types of modern furniture have been introduced to the public, Dr. Nauman Rafi RameyThe new decorative designs have become the center of attention of the public, said the opening ceremonyKarachi (PR) A three-day exhibition of historical furniture was started.

Addressing the opening ceremony at Royal Grand Marquee Kunal Road, Rahim Yar Khan, Chief Guest of ex Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District, Rahim Yar Khan, Anwar Haq said that the organization of furniture exhibition is welcome, citizens are getting all kinds of furniture of modern design at reasonable prices, the people of Rahim Yar Khan should buy more and more, the furniture exhibition is being organized by Reach Corporate Solutions.

More than 50 companies from across the country are setting up their stalls in the exhibition. Reach CEO Dr. Nauman Rafi Ramey said that furniture will be available at 50% discount in the exhibition. New designs and new types of modern furniture have been introduced to the people of Rahim Yar Khan. Ornamental designs have become the center of attention of the public, about 10 thousand people will visit the exhibition every day.

The purpose of this exhibition is to bring valuable and quality furniture to the general public. In the exhibition, Turkes furniture (Cornor Choic), Corner Choic furnitures, Royal furnitures, Furniture and Homich, Parkon furnitures, Al Khair furnitures, Ahad furnitures, Maharat furnitures, Taj. Furnitures, MM Interiors, Summer Furnitures, Pak Tribe, Salamat Furnitures, Chaman Furnitures, Fine Furnishers, Pak Wood Furnitures and other Pakistani companies are participating.