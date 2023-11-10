China has become the largest food importer in the world, and the total amount of food imports to China is estimated to reach $140 billion in 2023. This is as per 2023 China Food Import Report first released in 2023 China Import Food Summit. The Summit was hosted by China Chamber of Commerce of I/E of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Product, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday As a supporting activity of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) since 2018, this year’s China Import Food Summit is themed by “Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of the food and agricultural product industry. While ensuring food safety, we will further open the market, give play to the role of international trade, and take the diversification strategy of agricultural product imports to meet Chinese people’s growing expectation for a better life.