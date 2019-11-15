Ch Brothers meet Fazl, discuss resolving matters peacefully

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday to resolve the matters of his protest peacefully.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Chaudhry Shujat advised Imran to let Nawaz Sharif go abroad for medical treatment, adding that life is in the hands of the Allah Almighty. He said that Imran Khan should refrain from taking such measures which will put him in a difficult position.

Meanwhile discussing the Azadi March, PML-Q leader expressed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief is a democratic person. “We want a system that meets the expectations of the people”, he added.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asserted that this was the only sit-in which was conducted with a lot of discipline. He said that all the parties are standing behind Maulana and he is the only leader of the opposition now, adding that an immense sit-in was held under his leadership.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media that they held sit-in in a peaceful manner. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan had resigned, the protest would not have spread throughout the country”, he added. He continued saying that they are fighting a war for the nation and will protest democratically.

“Gatherings have begun nationwide. Workers are gathering on all major highways. The workers have a clear direction not to disturb any citizen”, he added.

Responding to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said that it is extremely unethical to demand a guarantee.

He expressed that PML-N supremo should be allowed to travel abroad for treatment. “It is a democratic right to go to the masses of a country where the democracy is suspicious”, he added.