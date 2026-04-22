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Centrum Air expands wings: New Tashkent–Lahore flights take off

By News desk|Apr 22, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Centrum Air Expands Wings New Tashkent Lahore Flights Take Off

Uzbekistan’s private airline Centrum Air has launched additional regular flights on the “Tashkent–Lahore–Tashkent” route. On April 21 of this year, the airline’s flight “SU 6561” successfully landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 06:30 local time. At Lahore International Airport, the inaugural flight was ceremonially welcomed with a traditional water salute in accordance with international aviation procedures, followed by an official ceremony.

Centrum Air Expands Wings New Tashkent Lahore Flights Take Off

The event was attended by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev, Uzbekistan’s Honorary Consul in Punjab Najib Vohra, the management of Allama Iqbal International Airport, the aircraft commander and crew members, representatives of leading tourism companies, local media personnel, as well as passengers arriving from Tashkent and departing from Lahore.

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