CDA employees to protest non-payment of Eid allowance

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mazdoor Union (CBA) has announced a protest in front of the Chairman Office CDA on Tuesday (today) at 11 a.m. over the non-payment of the Eid allowance as per the agreement.

According to the CBA Union, since 2006 CDA employees have been receiving an Eid allowance on the occasion of their religious festivals under a formal agreement. General Secretary of the CDA Mazdoor Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, stated that this year the Eid allowance was also approved in accordance with the decision of the CDA Board and a mutual agreement, and a formal notification was issued. However, its implementation was later stopped, causing serious concern and anger among CDA employees. He strongly condemned the move and said that the Eid allowance is a legitimate right of all employees. He added that the allowance was approved in 2006 under a CDA Board decision following the demand of the CDA Mazdoor Union and has since been paid to all employees without discrimination on their religious festivals.

He further said that issuing a notification approving the Eid allowance and then halting its implementation is not only a violation of the agreement but also a violation of the law. He added that the decision is affecting the Eid celebrations of the employees.

In this regard, the CDA Mazdoor Union has called for a protest in front of the Chairman Office CDA on Tuesday. The protest will be attended by central office bearers of the Mazdoor Union, representatives of CBA committees, members and a large number of CDA employees.

The union has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister for Interior, the Chairman CDA and other concerned authorities to immediately ensure the payment of the Eid allowance to CDA employees in accordance with the agreement, so that industrial peace in the federal capital is maintained and the Eid celebrations of thousands of employees are not affected.