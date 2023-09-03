Islamabad Capital Police has decided tointensify the crackdown on drivers violating traffic rules and caseshave been registered against drivers involved in serious violations indifferent police stations, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special direction of Islamabad Capital CityPolice Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capitalpolice started registering the cases against traffic rules violatorsinvolved in serious traffic violations.

In addition to the traffic congestion unit, special squads have alsobeen deployed at various highways and important boulevards of thefederal capital. The cases were registered at Sangjani and Ramna policestations. Special directions have also been issued to the Islamabad capital policeeducation wing to create awareness about road safety and to educate theroad users about traffic rules. Islamabad Capital Police FM radio is also airing a special broadcast on traffic rules.