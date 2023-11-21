Hamid Khan, a senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Monday said caretaker governments do not possess the mandate to file review appeals against the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the military trial of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 as unconstitutional.

The caretaker federal and provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan on Friday filed intra-court appeals against the Supreme Court’s October 23 judgment, declaring the military trial of civilians arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem null and void.

The PTI leader, addressing a press conference in Lahore termed the caretaker governments “unconstitutional”, adding that their term has expired.—APP