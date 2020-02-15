CanOlive becomes official health partner of Karachi Kings

OBSERVER REPORT LAHORE Punjab Oil Mills Limited today announced a new partnership of their famous brand CanOlive Cooking Oil with Karachi Kings for PSL V. CanOlive in now the official Health Partner of Karachi Kings for the 2020 edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 league.“We are very happy and excited to come in as Health Partners to Karachi Kings, one of the biggest franchises of PSL,” said Mr.Usman Malik, Executive Director at Punjab Oil Mills. “Our cooking oil brand CanOlive is founded on the philosophy of a healthy lifestyle while the Karachi Kings are known for their fitness and athleticism. Hence we are a perfect fit for each other.” Owner Karachi Kings Mr. Salman Iqbal said, We are very excited that this time PSL is finally coming home, our team is in high spirits and we can’t wait to get on the ground and give it our best. We thank CanOlive for supporting us in bringing PSL home, it is very important to acknowledge the role of local brands in taking our sport to the next level.”