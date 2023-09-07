A court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to BushraBibi, former first lady of Pakistan and wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the case of submission of fake receipts in the Toshakhana case until September 12. Bushra appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra along with her lawyers Salman Safdar, IntezarPanjotha and NaeemPanjotha. The investigation officer (IO), who also appeared in the court, prayed to the judge to allow the arrest of former first lady, adding her audio had already been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for the forensic. Bushra’s lawyer Salman Safdar, on the other hand, complained to the court that investigators called his client and made her sit for hours. “My client has already told them that the audio in question was not hers,” he added. The judge asked when the case was related to fake receipts, where did the audio come from? He asked the IO to confine himself to text of the FIR. The IO requested the court to give time for matching Bushra’s voice with the audio.